Bail for Indian star arrested over fan's death in crowd crush

A popular Indian actor was arrested and later released on bail in connection with a crush that killed a person at the premiere of his film.

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest stars of the Telugu film industry, had made a surprise appearance at the screening last week in Hyderabad city.

A 39-year-old woman was killed and her son critically injured in the crush.

A court initially sentenced the actor to 14 days in police custody but hours later, the high court granted him bail.

Police had filed a case against the actor, his security team and the theatre’s management staff on charges of culpable homicide.

The owner and two employees of the theatre were arrested earlier.

On Friday, the police arrived at the actor’s home and took him into custody, following which he was produced in a local court.

Accidents involving large crowds are often reported in India, where lax safety measures and poor crowd management have led to deaths. But it is unusual for big celebrities to be arrested in cases like these.

Pushpa 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, released in theatres earlier this month

Police said Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre at 21:30 local time (16:00GMT) through the main entrance

Arjun’s lawyer said in court that the actor could be not held responsible for the incident and that the crush took place on a different floor from where he was.