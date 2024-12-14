Russia warns ukraine on US long-range missiles

The Kremlin says heavy Russian air strikes are its response to Ukraine’s use of weapons obtained from its allies.

The Defence Ministry in Moscow wrote on Telegram that the Russian response had been to launch a massive attack on Ukraine’s fuel and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the overnight bombardment “one of the largest attacks on their power grid” since the start of the war in February 2022.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia’s military used 94 missiles and cruise missiles as well as 193 combat drones.

The new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces vowed a “massive transformation” of his branch on Friday to improve troop training, management and recruitment.