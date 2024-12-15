Fiji holds off PNG in a 1-1 draw

Fiji fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against a determined Papua New Guinea side in their second group match of the Prime Minister’s Cup at the Solomon Islands.

Despite dominating possession and creating more opportunities, Fiji struggled to break through PNG’s strong defensive line.

PNG struck first in the 25th minute when Raymond Gunemba capitalized on a chance, giving his side the lead.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second half, Fiji’s attacking trio of Thomas Dunn, Christopher Wasasala, and Sairusi Nalaubu worked their magic.

Dunn provided a sharp feed to Wasasala, who beat PNG’s goalkeeper and set up a simple finish for Nalaubu to equalize.

The game was briefly halted in the 84th minute due to thunderstorms, with both teams retreating to the changing rooms for 15 minutes.

Despite the delay, neither team could find a winner, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw