Echo screening detects 52 new RHD cases

[Source: Sai Prema Foundation Fiji / Facebook]

A collaborative effort between the Kadavu Health Team and the Sai Prema Foundation has identified 52 new cases of rheumatic heart disease in children during an echo screening program conducted this week.

The screenings, aimed at detecting and addressing RHD early, have enabled medical professionals to initiate immediate treatment, refer critical cases for surgical correction.

It also allowed the team to establish long-term monitoring plans for affected children.

The Ministry of Health has commended the Sai Prema Foundation’s medical team for their expertise and commitment.