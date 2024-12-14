Travis Kelce's dad plans 'special' birthday present for Taylor Swift

[Source: BBC]

Travis Kelce’s dad has revealed he’s not splashing out on Taylor Swift’s birthday present, explaining that spending $10 (£8) on a personal gift is better than trying to impress her with something expensive.

The US pop star, who turned 35 on Friday, has been dating NFL player Travis since last summer.

Speaking to the Baskin and Phelps podcast, Ed said “the amount of money is meaningless” when it came to buying for the singer, and that buying a gift for her was similar to buying for his two sons. “There’s nothing they want that they don’t already have.”

Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, while his brother Jason Kelce is a retired Philadelphia Eagles player.

Last weekend, Swift reached the end of her Eras world tour, which spanned 152 concerts over 21 months and is said to have made more than $2bn (£1.58bn) in ticket sales.

The singer has described the record-breaking tour as “the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far”.

At the final show on Sunday in Vancouver, Canada, fans began singing Happy Birthday to the singer.

And her birthday came a day after Swift made history as the winner of the most Billboard Music Awards.

Swift picked up 10 prizes at Thursday’s event, including top artist and top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department.

That brings the total number of Billboard Awards won by Swift to 49, the highest of any artist, overtaking Drake’s 41.

Her other wins this year included top female artist, top Hot 100 artist and top Hot 100 songwriter, prizes Swift said she considered fan-voted awards because they were driven by chart data.