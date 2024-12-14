US lawmakers tell Apple, Google to be ready to remove TikTok from app stores

[Source: Reuters]

The chair and top Democrat on a U.S. House of Representatives committee on China told the CEOs of Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O), opens new tab and Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab on Friday they must be ready to remove TikTok from their U.S. app stores on Jan. 19.

Last week, a U.S. federal appeals court upheld a law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok in the United States or face a ban. Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican and chair of the committee, and the top Democrat on the committee, Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, separately urged TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to sell the short-video app used by 170 million Americans.

Apple, Alphabet and TikTok did not immediately comment. On Monday, ByteDance and TikTok made an emergency bid to temporarily block the law pending a review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The DOJ said on Wednesday if the ban takes effect on Jan. 19, it would “not directly prohibit the continued use of TikTok” by Apple or Google users who have already downloaded TikTok. But it conceded the prohibitions on providing support “will eventually be to render the application unworkable.”

