Dombrandt and Murley hat-tricks as Quins rout Stormers

Alex Dombrandt and Cadan Murley claimed hat-tricks as Harlequins punished a weakened Stormers side to revive their Investec Champions Cup campaign in style.

Having come away from a trip to Racing 92 with no points last week, Quins needed a home win and dominated their South African visitors throughout at Twickenham Stoop.

The hosts’ began rustily but then found their usual attacking verve while down to 14 men – after Irne Herbst was yellow carded – as Danny Care and Dombrandt backed up Murley’s early score.

The Stormers, missing Springbok fly-half Manie Libbok and with five debutants in their squad, were not helped by three second-half yellow cards as the pressure mounted.

Dombrandt grabbed his side’s bonus-point try early in the second half and the floodgates opened, with the number eight helping himself to another score before Murley matched his hat-trick.

Replacement hooker Sam Riley rounded off the scoring as Quins passed 50, on a sombre night for the South African side, whose sole try came late from JC Mars.

Danny Wilson’s side moved up to third in Pool Four and travel to Toulon in January, while the Stormers remain pointless and with slim hopes of making the next round.