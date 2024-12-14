Collaboration is key for retail sectors to stay relevant

The retail sector continues to play a crucial role in the Fijian economy, and the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources says businesses must collaborate to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world.

Speaking at the Suva Retailers Association Networking event, Vosarogo highlights that online shopping is becoming increasingly influential, with global e-commerce surpassing US$6 trillion this year and projected to exceed US$8 trillion by 2028.

He stresses that this shift demonstrates a significant transformation in consumer behavior, as more businesses capitalize on the growing opportunities in online marketing.

The minister also acknowledged the retail sector’s substantial contributions to the Fijian economy.

“Wholesale and retail sales recorded $6.6 Fijian billion in 2023. Whilst the highest contribution came from solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels, amounting to $1.7 billion, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverages, $876 million, and wholesale and retail trade and repairs of motor vehicles and cycles, $521 million.”

While these figures reflect consumer behavior and the determination of retailers to drive economic progress, Vosarogo believes collaboration is not just beneficial but it is essential.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel highlights the association’s ongoing efforts to foster international trade partnerships.

“We are so proud that we are one of the major partners to see that the trade has tripled, almost tripled this year when we started this thing. So that is a good sign that it’s working, and it is a chance for us to show the different variety of products that only come from one country.”

The networking night highlighted the vital role of partnerships in navigating economic challenges and fostering sustainable development, emphasizing that collective efforts are pivotal for achieving long-term progress.