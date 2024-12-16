Glasgow edged out by Toulon in Champions Cup thriller

[Source: BBC]

Glasgow Warriors’ late fightback was not quite enough to overhaul Toulon in a gripping Champions Cup encounter.

Toulon won 30-29.

Franco Smith’s side return to Glasgow with two bonus points, but will perhaps look back on the game with a tinge of regret.

They went into half-time trailing by a solitary point despite playing 10 of the opening 40 minutes against 13 men, a penalty try and Josh McKay’s team score answering Leicester Fainga’anuku’s try and two Marius Domon penalties.

However, when Glasgow prop Sam Talakai was sin-binned, Toulon ruthlessly took advantage.

Fainga’anuku went through a hole in midfield for his second try, before former Glasgow lock Brian Alainu’uese crashed over to stretch the lead further after Duncan Weir had kicked a penalty for Glasgow.

This Warriors team rarely go down without a fight though and, with the bench emptied, they gave themselves a chance.

Jare Oguntibeju went over for his first try in Glasgow colours and, although Johnny Matthews scored his customary try in the final minute, it was not enough.

Toulon’s superior goal-kicking proved decisive in a match decided by the finest of margins.