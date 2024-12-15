Arsenal frustrated in Everton stalemate

[Source: BBC]

Arsenal failed to capitalise on Premier League leaders Liverpool dropping points as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Everton at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain third, six points behind Liverpool having played a game more than the Reds, who drew 2-2 draw at home to Fulham.

The Gunners had 76% possession and a total of 13 shots, but could not find the breakthrough against an Everton side that defended resolutely and had only two shots in the entire game.

The first of those came in the sixth minute and was arguably the best chance of the contest when Abdoulaye Doucoure was played through, but the Toffees midfielder dallied too long and his strike from an angle was blocked by Gabriel.

The hosts hogged the ball thereafter but found it difficult to create many clear-cut openings, with skipper Martin Odegaard dragging a shot wide and seeing another deflected effort clawed away by Jordan Pickford.

The England number one made a stunning reflex save to deny Bukayo Saka at the start of the second half and though Arsenal huffed and puffed, a winning goal eluded them.