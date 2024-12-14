Yung Filly charged with reckless driving while on bail for rape charges

[Source: BBC]

YouTuber Yung Filly is facing new charges of reckless driving, according to reports in Australia, where he is accused of raping a woman.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is accused by police of driving past a speed camera at 158km/h (98mph) on a Perth highway last month.

It is alleged to have occurred whilst Barrientos was on bail over an alleged attack on a woman in a Perth hotel in September.

The BBC has contacted Barrientos’s representatives for comment.