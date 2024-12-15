Lockington calls for better coordination

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Former Fiji Women’s National Coach and current Ba Women’s Coach, Charlene Lockington, has voiced her frustration over poor coordination from other district officials in organizing teams for the Women’s Super League matches.

The Ba Women’s team recently faced two default games, leaving players disheartened due to a lack of competitive fixtures.

Lockington shared her disappointment, stating that these defaults affect team morale and preparation.

“When you have girls coming in for training every day, they get bored when there’s no game. That has been happening. We traveled five hours from Ba to Suva for a match last week, only to find Suva wasn’t at the grounds. Traveling back for another five hours without playing is disheartening.”

Lockington urged the Fiji Football Association to address the issue to ensure consistent and quality matches for all teams.

Ba Women’s team thrashed Rewa 7-0 last week Friday, using the opportunity to sharpen their form ahead of their final game against Labasa Women.

The upcoming clash is crucial, as Ba’s chances for securing a spot in the O-League Championships look promising.

Ba Women will face Labasa Women next week.