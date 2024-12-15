Teleconferencing revolutionizes healthcare delivery in Kadavu

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Given the geographical location of Kadavu, teleconferencing has become an essential tool for hospital operations, says Acting Senior Medical Officer Dr. Krishan Prasad.

Dr. Prasad, who has been based at Kadavu Hospital for almost four years, says this approach aligns with the Coalition Government’s commitment and the Ministry of Health’s policy to strengthen healthcare delivery in rural areas through innovative technologies.

As part of the Ministry’s Strategic Plan 2020-2025, it is encouraging the use of telehealth services to improve access to specialized care and reduce the burden on urban facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Initiated late last year, Dr. Prasad says the established teleconferencing sessions are held with the team in the internal medicine department at CWM Hospital, as well as Twomey Hospital in Suva.

Dr. Prasad says they aim to initiate regular teleconferencing with the pediatric department and other units, allowing for case discussions that enable them to provide better management at this level.

He says that traveling from Kadavu to Suva is costly for patients; therefore, teleconferencing significantly reduces the burden of seeking specialized care in Suva.

He highlights that it takes around two hours to travel from Vunisea to Kavala while traveling to Naqara requires two and a half hours.

Dr. Prasad says that as a result, the team frequently conducts teleconferences with all their nursing stations, allowing for effective patient monitoring.

He adds that for stable cases that can be managed locally, teleconferencing enables patients to remain in their villages while still receiving appropriate treatment.