Fijian Drua Blue crowned Drua 10s champions

Fijian Drua Blue won in the Sun Bell Drua 10s grand final, defeating Fijian Drua Green 14-5 in an intense showdown yesterday in Prince Charles Park, Nadi.

In the semi-finals, Drua Blue edged Malolo Rugby 7-0 to secure their place in the final.

On the other side, Drua Green battled hard to overcome Nadroga Rugby with a close 12-7 win.

The tournament featured exciting clashes from the start.

In Round 1, Drua Blue defeated Yasawa Rugby 19-9, while Nadroga edged Lautoka Rugby 12-5.

Drua Green cruised past Malolo Rugby 19-0, and Ba Rugby overcame Nadi Rugby 17-0.

Round 2 brought tighter contests, with Lautoka Rugby beating Yasawa 19-7 and Drua Blue narrowly defeating Nadroga Rugby 5-0.

Malolo Rugby secured a 12-0 win over Ba Rugby, while Nadi Rugby stunned Drua Green 5-0.

The final round saw Drua Blue dominate Lautoka Rugby 29-0, Nadroga overpower Yasawa 22-0, and Drua Green thrash Ba Rugby 36-0.

Malolo Rugby and Nadi Rugby ended their match in a thrilling 12-all draw.

In the women’s division, Drua Women 1 claimed victory over Drua Women 2 with a hard-fought 15-10 win in the second game of their two-round competition.