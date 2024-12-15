Standby $200m financing ready for disaster response

The coalition government has a standby financing facility of $200 million ready to be invoked in the event of a natural disaster or sudden economic shock.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says this facility is in addition to inbuilt budgetary measures designed to enable a swift government response.

He says that the standby facility has been established with the Japanese government.

“We also have a standby financing facility with the Japanese government of close to $200 million, which has been signed already. This means that if there is a major disaster that hits the country where we need a lot more additional funding, we can invoke that immediately.”

Professor Prasad adds that this facility will ensure families are supported in rebuilding their lives.

The Finance Minister says that the government has been aware of these risks from the beginning, which highlights the importance of being prepared.

He assured that the government is fully ready to respond should such events occur.