Australia warns of alcohol risks in Fiji

The Australian Government has warned about potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks while in Fiji.

The advisory was updated on smarttraveller.gov.au following the hospitalization of seven people including Australian nationals on Saturday night.

The patients are believed to have fallen victim to alleged alcohol poisoning while staying at the Warwick Resort along the Coral Coast in Sigatoka.

The Ministry of Health said they presented to the Sigatoka Hospital with nausea, vomiting, and neurological symptoms.

They have since been transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.

The Australian government has cautioned its citizens to be alert to the potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcohol and urged them to get medical help if they suspect drink spiking.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary for Health De Jemesa Tudravu is expected to get an update from Aspen Medical sometime this morning.

Investigations are underway into the incident.