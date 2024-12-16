Lautoka Children’s Ward receives a facelift

[Photo: Supplied]

The Lautoka Hospital Children’s Ward has received a facelift through combined efforts of the FIJI Water Foundation, FIJI Water, Neptune Pacific Direct Line and Aspen Medical.

As part of their Wonderful Neighbour Project, FIJI Water Fleet and NPDL Naikabula teams approached the hospital with plans to contribute to the Western Division’s healthcare.

Wonderful Neighbour is a transformative initiative that empowers FIJI Water and NPDL employees to propose and implement meaningful projects in their communities.

[Photo: Supplied]

Each participant is allocated $100 and eight paid working hours, strengthening ties between the organisations and the communities they serve.

Aspen Medical’s Chief Executive Officer in Fiji, Gavin Whiteside, says they are happy to have the support of the community they work in.



[Photo: Supplied]

Whiteside says the work done at the Children’s Ward by the FIJI Water Foundation will benefit many families for years to come.

In addition to refreshing the Ward waiting area and making improvements to the restroom facilities, the team also donated a new washing machine and dryer and installed a new swing set and four trikes for the children.



[Photo: Supplied]

Other work included water blasting, painting walls, ceilings and walkways, tiling works, installing new doors and louvers, planting, cutting grass and building a new clothesline.

A total of 120 employees supported these efforts over the course of three days.