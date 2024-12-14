Fiji enhances K9 abilities

Fiji now has the ability to train and assess dogs for K9 capabilities, as they have a certified trainer within the Police Force.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says the K9 Unit will now be able to expand its operations to include raids and search-and-rescue efforts.

Fong Chew adds that, previously, Fiji relied on external partners to train and certify its police dogs, often requiring significant time and resources.

He says that by having their own certified trainer, they will be able to conduct in-house training tailored to the country’s unique needs and environment.

He also says that they have increased their capacity to assist in tackling the country’s drug crisis.

“And on top of that, we have managed to train one of our officers to be a dog trainer and assessor. So that capability is here now in Fiji. So as we move forward, we can continue to train our officers locally.”

Fong Chew says the K9 Unit plays a critical role in maintaining public safety, from detecting illegal substances to locating missing persons.