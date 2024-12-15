Former President bid farewell by RFMF

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

Former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has thanked the Force for their great initiative and outstanding effort in promoting Restoration and Reconciliation within the RFMF and the nation

He made the comments while being honored with a farewell dining out at the Officers’ Mess in Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

Speaking to the officers, Ratu Wiliame expressed his gratitude for their support during his three-year term as the President and Commander in Chief.

Article continues after advertisement

Ratu Wiliame told the officers to continue to uphold the RFMF ethos the Dina, Dodonu, and Savasava and keep on working together for a better tomorrow.

Also present at the Dining-Out was Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka; the former President, Brigadier-General (Rtd) Ratu Epeli Nailatikau; and the Minister for Rural, Maritime Development, and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.