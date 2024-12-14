Defensive discipline important against PNG match

[Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2024 - Solomon Islands / Facebook]

Fiji coach Marika Rodu says his team will need to maintain their discipline in defense as they prepare to face Papua New Guinea in their second match of the MSG Prime Ministers Cup.

Reflecting on Fiji’s 1-1 draw with Vanuatu in their opening match, Rodu says their opponents were strong but players must concentrate on the game until the final whistle.

“We keep focusing on our defense. In the first game, we conceded a goal towards the end, which shows the quality of the opposition. We need to stay concentrated till the last moment.”

Fiji’s defense will be under scrutiny as they aim to avoid late lapses, while the team will also be looking to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

This is something the players have struggled with in their opening match despite dominating possession.

PNG on the other hand, will come into the match with their ambitions, making this a critical encounter for both sides as they vie for a spot in the next stage of the tournament.

The game kicks off at 5 pm tomorrow at the Lawson Tama Stadium in Honiara, the Solomon Islands.