Sarr at the double as Palace end Brighton's unbeaten home run

[Source: Reuters]

Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr scored a brace as his side beat arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the Amex Stadium this morning, handing the Seagulls their first home defeat in the Premier League this season.

Unbeaten in their last five league games, Palace climb to 15th place in the table with 16 points from as many matches. They are four points clear of relegation-threatened Ipswich Town, who sit 18th.

Brighton drop to ninth with 24 points, four behind fourth-placed Nottingham Forest.

“We look up, in front of us, and it was a massive chance for us to reduce the gap to the teams in front of us. But we don’t talk about the table, we talk about our performance. The positive thing is we can play better,” Palace manager Oliver Glasner told Sky Sports.

“It’s a very important game for us, it’s a very important game for our fans and I told the players it was the best Christmas gift we could give them because they are always behind us.”

Both teams got off to a lively start with Kaoru Mitoma nearly opening the scoring inside three minutes after Joao Pedro produced a brilliant overhead flick, but Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson pulled off a fine save to deny the Japanese winger.

It was the visitors who drew first blood when centre back Trevoh Chalobah fired into the top corner from close range in the 27th minute thanks to a quality corner from midfielder Will Hughes which led to some confusion in the Brighton box.

Glasner, who made no changes to the side that drew 2-2 with reigning champions Manchester City at Selhurst Park last weekend, and his side held their breath through a VAR check for handball before the goal was confirmed.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen made a double save to keep out Sarr and Daniel Munoz before being beaten as the home side found themselves two goals down six minutes later when Sarr eventually met a deep cross from left back Tyrick Mitchell with a brilliant header.