Fiji faces $459m toll from child violence 

A new report on the economic costs of violence against children in Fiji has revealed staggering figures, highlighting the urgent need for action to protect the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

The study, titled Economic Costs of Violence Against Children in Fiji, estimates the total annual economic burden at $459.82 million which is equivalent to 4.23 percent of the country’s GDP.

The report states that this cost highlights the ongoing impact of violence, abuse, and neglect on children, as well as the broader implications for society.

Article continues after advertisement

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the economic costs associated with violence against children in Fiji.

Direct medical costs are estimated at $19.33 million, covering expenses for treating physical injuries and health conditions resulting from abuse while direct non-medical costs, including legal and social services, amount to $14.96 million.

However, the report highlights that the most significant economic burden stems from indirect costs.

It states that indirect tangible costs, which include lost productivity and income due to the long-term effects of abuse, are valued at $140.41 million.

Even more troubling are the indirect intangible costs estimated at 285.12 million which reflect the broader societal impacts, including the psychological toll on victims and the potential for future violence, perpetuating a damaging cycle of harm.

While these figures are alarming, the report emphasizes that this economic burden can be significantly reduced through targeted investments in child protection programs.

The findings suggest that investing in prevention and response initiatives, such as early intervention, counselling, and community-based programs, will not only protect children but also reduce future costs related to healthcare, social services, and lost productivity.

The report makes the case that strategic investments in child protection can break the cycle of violence, leading to long-term benefits for both individuals and the wider community.

By safeguarding children from violence, the country can mitigate future economic losses, improve societal well-being, and foster a healthier, more productive workforce.