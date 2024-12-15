Fijian Drua Women spreads Christmas cheer at Nadi Hospital

The Fijian Drua Women teamed up with Fiji Airways to bring joy and festive spirit to the children at Nadi Hospital’s ward as part of the airline’s Christmas campaign.

No. 8 Kara Naisewa, flanker Merewai Nasilasila, halfbacks Setaita Railumu and Noelani Baselala, along with Bitila Tawake, got into the holiday spirit by painting chairs, tidying up the space, and decorating a Christmas tree.

The players enjoyed every moment, turning the ward into a cheerful haven for the young patients.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a heartwarming reminder of the spirit of giving and the power of rugby to connect with the community during the festive season.