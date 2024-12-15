CDRI supports global resilience efforts

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in India is working to improve disaster response and recovery capabilities worldwide, including a key partnership with Fiji.

While speaking to 27 participants of the Indian diaspora under Know Your India Program, CDRI Communications and Advocacy Director David White says this effort focuses on enhancing global disaster resilience by developing robust infrastructure capable of withstanding climate and disaster risks.

When questioned about their active role in Fiji’s disaster response, White stated that the organization is currently piloting a multi-hazard early warning system.

Article continues after advertisement

Funded by a $500,000 investment, White adds this initiative is in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Office and aims to provide real-time alerts to help communities better prepare for natural hazards.

He states that by working closely with the Transportation and Energy departments, CDRI is exploring internal fiscal risk allocation mechanisms that will enable governments to allocate funds for disaster preparedness and the retrofitting of critical infrastructure.

CDRI was established in 2019 and has 39 member countries, six multilateral organizations, and a private-sector association representing over 400 companies committed to promoting disaster-resilient infrastructure.