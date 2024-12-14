Kane to remain England captain

[Source: Reuters]

Harry Kane will remain England’s captain when Thomas Tuchel takes charge in January.

Tuchel has signaled that all the players can count on a clean slate when the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign starts under his management.

England were pitted against Serbia, Albania, Latvia and Andorra in Group K during the draw in Zurich, which was Tuchel’s first engagement as England boss.

He was announced as head coach in October but will begin work on Jan. 1 ahead of the World Cup qualifying competition.

51-year-old Tuchel suggested he would act independently of former manager Gareth Southgate’s choices, building a team of his own with all players able to count on a clean slate.