RFMF Commander outlines key achievements for 2024

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, says they have made significant achievements this year in areas of defense, security partnerships, and peacekeeping efforts.

In his 2024 closing address at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, Major General Kalouniwai stated that, as part of Fiji’s commitment to global peacekeeping, plans are underway to deploy seven Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles to the Middle East to enhance security for Fijian soldiers.

“We must play our part. There is a lot in terms of expectations that is now being shouldered on the RFMF in terms of capacity building.”

Major General Kalouniwai also says the RFMF is focusing on strengthening relationships with international defense forces, particularly those of Australia, New Zealand, the United States, France, and Germany, to provide education and training opportunities for Fijian personnel.

The Commander expressed gratitude to RFMF soldiers for their dedication throughout the year and urged them to prioritize their well-being, emphasizing the importance of being prepared to contribute to a stronger and more capable military in 2024.