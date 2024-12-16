Telecom Fiji enhances Cybersecurity portfolio

[Photo: Supplied]

Telecom Fiji has partnered with Advantage New Zealand to enhance its cybersecurity product portfolio through a Managed Detection and Response service powered by SentinelOne technology.

SentinelOne is an advanced cybersecurity software that detects and stops cyber threats like ransomware in real time before they cause damage.

Head of ICT at Telecom Fiji, Shalvin Narayan, says in the event of an adverse cybersecurity incident, confidentiality, integrity, and availability are all potentially impacted.

Narayan says digital information and connectivity are essential for business and society, so their duty to every customer is to maintain systems and networks with the highest possible confidentiality.

Narayan adds that Telecom’s partnership with Advantage is based on its proven capabilities and reputation, including ISO 270001 certification and multiple industry awards.

He says the integration of MDR into Telecom Fiji’s ICT portfolio is a rapid and seamless process, with customers under the protection of the MDR service as soon as the first agent is introduced into their environment.