Punjas unveils $55 million distribution centre

Punjas has announced the construction of its new $55 million Distribution Centre in Lautoka which is poised to become the largest warehouse in the Pacific.

With an impressive storage capacity of 24,000 pallets, this new facility highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiency across Fiji and the broader Pacific region.

The Centre is a key part of the company’s expansion strategy as it looks to meet growing demand for its food and non-food consumables, further solidifying its position as one of largest privately owned enterprises.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, toured the facilities to witness the project’s progress and understand Punjas’ operational strategy.

Professor Prasad hailed the facility as a significant milestone emphasizing its potential to revolutionize supply chain logistics and create economic opportunities throughout the region.

The Punjas management team highlighted the company’s role in not just the local economy, but also its growing international presence through its Fijian-made product portfolio.

Professor Prasad also toured the corporate headquarters and the company’s biscuit manufacturing operations, which continue to innovate and support the company’s vast distribution network.



Founded in 1935, Punjas is preparing to celebrate its 90th anniversary next year.

With over 1,500 employees, the company continues to expand its local and international footprint through its portfolio of Fijian-made products.