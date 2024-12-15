Three killed and dozens injured by bomb at Thai festival

At least three people have been killed and dozens more wounded after an explosive was thrown into a crowd at a festival in Thailand.

The attack took place shortly before midnight local time on Friday at the Red Cross Doi Loyfa fair, held annually in the Umphang district in the northern Tak province.

Two suspects are being held in custody, but no charges have been pressed, the Associated Press and local media report, citing Thai police.

At least 48 people have been wounded, six of whom are critically injured, police said.

Police were alerted to the incident at 23:30 local time on Friday.

In a statement, the Umphang rescue team said the explosive was thrown and landed at the foot of an outdoor stage where people had been dancing.

Some of the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, it added.

Several reports suggest the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device.

Footage said to be from the scene, posted on social media, shows scenes of panic as emergency workers and festivalgoers tend to the wounded.

One video appears to show at least two people lying in close proximity being given CPR, as crowds rush around them in a state of confusion.

The camera then pans to a person cutting the trousers off a man to reveal a wound on his leg pouring out blood.

Images taken in the aftermath, shared by the rescue team, show a cordon in place around an area strewn with rubbish and strung with lights.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shared her condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the bombing in a post on X.

She said she had ordered the police and security agencies to investigate the cause of the explosion and help those affected. She also directed an increase in police officers to oversee all festival events.

According to the Bangkok Post, between 8,000 and 9,000 people attended the week-long festival this year, and the attack took place on the penultimate night of the event.

Umphang is the southernmost district in Thailand’s northern Tak province, which shares a border with Myanmar to the west.