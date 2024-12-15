World

Three killed and dozens injured by bomb at Thai festival

December 15, 2024 10:31 am

At least three people have been killed and dozens more wounded after an explosive was thrown into a crowd at a festival in Thailand.

The attack took place shortly before midnight local time on Friday at the Red Cross Doi Loyfa fair, held annually in the Umphang district in the northern Tak province.

Two suspects are being held in custody, but no charges have been pressed, the Associated Press and local media report, citing Thai police.

Article continues after advertisement

At least 48 people have been wounded, six of whom are critically injured, police said.

Police were alerted to the incident at 23:30 local time on Friday.

In a statement, the Umphang rescue team said the explosive was thrown and landed at the foot of an outdoor stage where people had been dancing.

Some of the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, it added.

Several reports suggest the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device.

Footage said to be from the scene, posted on social media, shows scenes of panic as emergency workers and festivalgoers tend to the wounded.

One video appears to show at least two people lying in close proximity being given CPR, as crowds rush around them in a state of confusion.

The camera then pans to a person cutting the trousers off a man to reveal a wound on his leg pouring out blood.

Images taken in the aftermath, shared by the rescue team, show a cordon in place around an area strewn with rubbish and strung with lights.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shared her condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the bombing in a post on X.

She said she had ordered the police and security agencies to investigate the cause of the explosion and help those affected. She also directed an increase in police officers to oversee all festival events.

According to the Bangkok Post, between 8,000 and 9,000 people attended the week-long festival this year, and the attack took place on the penultimate night of the event.

Umphang is the southernmost district in Thailand’s northern Tak province, which shares a border with Myanmar to the west.

Accidents involving drunk drivers under investigation

ECE policy targets gaps in enrollment and child welfare

Lautoka homes equipped with Termite Baiting Stations

Standby $200m financing ready for disaster response

Climate change increases vulnerability to infectious diseases

Navua family devastated as fire destroys home of 35-years

Collaboration is key for retail sectors to stay relevant

FIPRA appoints new board members

RFMF Commander outlines key achievements for 2024

Three-bedroom Navua home destroyed in fire

Bond proposal to tackle Suva harbour boat crisis

Celebrating 100 years of the 'greatest showman of Indian cinema'

Three killed and dozens injured by bomb at Thai festival

Real Madrid held to draw by Raya Vallecano in thriller

Dombrandt and Murley hat-tricks as Quins rout Stormers

Saudi Arabia banned film for 35 years

Georgia's turmoil deepens as ex-footballer named president

Young breaks another national record in 50m freestyle

Fijiana 7s shares heartwarming moments at Father Law Home

FRFU paves bold future for Fijian Rugby

Arsenal frustrated in Everton stalemate

Jota saves 10-man Liverpool

Northampton show outstanding spirit to beat Bulls

Bordeaux score 26 unanswered points to beat Ulster

Defensive discipline important against PNG match

Yung Filly charged with reckless driving while on bail for rape charges

Ravalaca claims fourth-round victory

US revises science pact with China amid rivalry

Drua hunts for local talent

The 2024 drinking song that became a giant US hit

Rain halts third Australia v India test

Russia targets Ukrainian infrastructure with a massive attack

Festival gives underprivileged kids taste of Rugby

Russia warns Ukraine on US long-range missiles

Youths encouraged to take up boxing

Nine-year-old joins Taekwondo to fight bullies

Travis Kelce's dad plans 'special' birthday present for Taylor Swift

FIPRA members discuss challenges at AGM

Four-try Sale cruise to victory over Racing

Munster fall in Castres despite hosts' three yellows

China’s oil consumption peaked in 2023

Bail for Indian star arrested over fan's death in crowd crush

US lawmakers tell Apple, Google to be ready to remove TikTok from app stores

Two killed in early morning crash

I understand France's struggles: Bayrou

Fijian Drua Blue crowned Drua 10s champions

Boxing Commission implements mandatory drug testing

Retailers a cornerstone of our economic foundation

Court gives green light for meth destruction

Fiji enhances K9 abilities

Minister addresses water challenges at CWM hospital

Kane to remain England captain

Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

Biden pardons 39 people, commutes sentences of 1,500 others

FEO clarifies grounds of complaint against Malimali

UNICEF highlights need for early childhood development investment

Singh calls for transparency in investigation of late brother‘s passing

Three firefighters lost in their line of duty annually

Children turn up in numbers for rugby festival

Mass baiting more effective:Tubuna

Comic Duncan Norvelle, famed for 'chase me' catchphrase, dies

Usamate attacks Sayed-Khaiyum

Human Rights Commission lauds ferris wheel ban

Taekwondo enthusiasts learn from Olympic coach

Parliament to suspend proceedings for prorogation period

TAF launches five-year strategic plan

Sharma meets Dalai Lama, a historic first for Fiji

Fiji Cancer Society gets financial boost

Mobo Awards founder Kanya King reveals cancer diagnosis

Oil edges lower on 2025 supply surplus forecast

Shein IPO faces Uyghur challenge

Drua Blue remains undefeated

Rape inquiry linked by Swedish media to Mbappé closed

Dauloloma returns to the ring: A shot at redemption

Council identifies violations in early festive inspections

Fiji Hockey sets sights on next task

Vocal coach Eric Vetro on helping celebrities sing

Samsung accuses India antitrust body of detaining employees

Moss soaks in International stage experience

We will count if we have to, says Cawaki

Stokes wary of Ashes distractions as England aim for NZ sweep

Judge recuses from robbery case

30 Bills on the table

Nasinu wins 2024 southern regional beach soccer title

13,360 mangrove seedlings for ecosystem restoration

18th PBD to strengthen diaspora engagement

Hot start for Drua at 10s tournament

'Carry-On' film conjures airport anxieties of the holiday season

Major surgeries affected as nurses and midwives strike

FRCS revenue collection surges to $1.169 billion

Early Childhood Policy to secure children’s future

Kadavu islanders benefit from improved health facilities

MHCC tower expected to open next year

Hong Kong ex-democratic lawmaker among seven convicted for rioting

Israel kills 36 Palestinians in Gaza

HIV myths fuel risks

Chemical weapons use in Syria must be investigated

Man dies in road accident

Francis inspired by Derenalagi

CWMH facing water supply shortage

Forestry blames FCOSS for relocation delays

NZ Pasifika says tour a success despite loss

Ratumaikoro set for 2025 Bluewater Boxing Promotion main event

Ferris wheels banned until further notice

Climate Change fuels mental health issue

McCaig sets National Record at World Championships

Retirement planning takes center stage

Sri Lanka's Dickwella cleared to play with doping ban lifted after appeal

Ministry explores mechanical harvester for hilly terrain

Government ICT Awareness Workshop

Aspen Medical refutes union’s claims

Tech giants must pay news

'Generational talent' crowned The Rap Game UK winner

Ikanivere rushes home to biggest fan

Tonga’s prime minister quits moments ahead of no-confidence motion in parliament

Nataleira 7s to spice things up at tournament

Former RFMF employees charged with abuse of office

UN General Assembly demands ceasefire in Gaza

AG clarifies application of Act

Nadroga prepares young squad for Drua 10s

Flick Hygiene to lead termite baiting

10 solar lights installed in Moala Settlement

New CEO for BRED Bank Fiji

Fiji Women’s claims titles at Oceania Pacific Cup

Retail landscape set for further growth

Ferris wheel issue needs immediate attention: Chaudhry

Women entrepreneurs exhibit skills at Christmas Fair

Bluewater Boxing Promotion to support late Haider’s family

US House passes massive defense policy bill

Designer John Galliano leaves Maison Margiela after 10 years

Vanuatu equalizes late to hold Fiji in MSG Cup opener

China benched, PNG takes field in sport-security pact

Alleged break-in at LTA office

Newworld opens new branch at Nadi Plaza

China mulls weaker yuan strategy

We have to meet Kolinisau's standard: Matana

Suicide bomb kills Taliban minister in Kabul

Critics praise Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan

Yasawa Rugby unites after break for Drua 10s

Time magazine to name Trump 'Person of the Year'

K9 graduates to help in the drug fight

Drua teams named for inaugural Sun Bell 10s competition

The Voice’ Season 26 winner

Minister orders probe into ferris wheel incident

Fiji to face Vanuatu in opener of Prime Ministers Cup

Murder suspect on the run

2030, 2034 FIFA World cup hosts confirmed

Man charged with baby’s death faces court

Drop in tourists, business activity in Savusavu

Campaigns raise over $21,000 for cancer awareness

FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign before Trump takes office

Government eyes global expansion for passport services

Syria's Golani vows to punish those responsible for torture under Assad

Fiji partners with Japan to boost tourism

Carrey is back with ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

Wycliffe urges global investments in renewable projects

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp down in mass Meta outage

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 38 Palestinians in Gaza

Blinken faces Republican critics of Afghanistan withdrawal

South Korea police try to raid Yoon's office over martial law

Drua set for Kadavu experience next week

Drugs, power and abuse: Women caught in the crossfire

Bula Bay aims high for Coral Coast 7s

HIV test kit supply stable, says Minister

Parents urged to meet $200 back-to-school support deadline

Cricket for Good program changing lives

Saudi Arabia's human rights record under fire after World Cup bid win

$750, 000 health care investment

Griezmann brace extends Atletico winning streak

FEE lauded for driving MSME growth

PSC hosts PS's on HIV/AIDS response

Zimbabwe secure last-ball win over Afghanistan in T20

Rayalu acknowledges Australian support

High commissioner Suveinakama presents credentials to King Charles III

Police probe Malimali over SOE complaint

Nadi to Dallas route marks 26th direct route

Police appeal on whereabouts of Tuirabe and Colowaliku

Sonam Bajwa to play lead in Baaghi 4

PinkNews bosses accused of sexual misconduct

Mataele switches to league

16 cases reported in one day

Ferris wheel incident sparks panic

FNPF migration withdrawals increase

In first contacts, US officials urge Syrian rebels to support inclusive government

Fiji likely to miss one million target

28 years later: Murphy's fate

FRCS Crime Taskforce to promote tax compliance

Project benefits 1100 villagers in Ba

Stree 2 tops 2024 searches

Tuwai named in Mike Friday's 7s select team

Trial date set for Nadi 4.1 tonne drug bust accused

Large amount of contraband confiscated

Fiji Women’s focus on sticking to game plan

Nataleira 7s to unite communities and foster local talent

Women's World Cup 2027 to kick off on June 24, FIFA says

The Rap Game UK finalists

Mbappe scores Real Madrid triumph

Golden Globes 2025

Historic milestone in tax revenue collection looms

Drua and 2027 RWC focus for Lomani