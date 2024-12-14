Two killed in early morning crash

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Two people, including a man and a woman, died in an early morning accident along Queens Road at Kulukulu in Sigatoka.

Police say the accident occurred around 2 a.m.

The passengers were heading towards Sigatoka town when the driver, who is alleged to have been heavily intoxicated, failed to negotiate the bend and collided with an electric pole.

There were two females and two males in the vehicle.

Two are admitted to the hospital.

Director of Traffic and Transport Control, SSP Mitieli Divuana, says it is sad that this is the second fatal accident in the area within just 24 hours.

He is calling on all drivers to be responsible while driving and to consider the lives of their passengers and pedestrians.