Minister addresses water challenges at CWM hospital

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says ongoing water supply challenges faced by the Colonial War Memorial hospital in Suva is currently beyond their control.

However, he says efforts are being made to mitigate the impact of water shortages on the hospital’s operations.

Dr Lalabalavu says the disruptions are being caused due to infrastructure issues and low water pressure.

“But nevertheless, the Ministry is ensuring that it has a backup water supply through water tanks in the East, West Wing and the Old Hospital. And also WAF through their assistance, has allowed one of their water carting trucks.”

The Water Authority of Fiji is also assisting by delivering water to replenish these reserves.

Bottled water is being provided to patients and staff in areas affected by the shortage.

Visitors to the hospital are advised to bring their own drinking water if they have appointments or plan to visit loved ones.

Dr Lalabalavu stresses they will try and ensure that they have adequate backup water supply.