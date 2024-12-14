FIPRA members discuss challenges at AGM

The Fiji Performing Rights Association Limited board and its registered members are currently holding their Annual General Meeting in Suva.

The majority of the agenda focuses on the legal challenges faced by the organization regarding copyright licenses, members’ royalty rights, and the rights and benefits of musicians and composers, as well as the auditor’s report.

Board Chair Eremasi Tamanisau says the organization is actively advocating for the recognition of copyright’s economic contribution to Fiji under the current government.

Tamanisau also emphasizes the need for greater awareness and understanding, as many businesses still lack knowledge about FIPRA’s work.

More than 20 registered members are participating in the meeting, including Laisa Vulakoro and Saimoni Vuatalevu.