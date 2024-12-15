MoH investigates incident at Warwick Resort

The Ministry of Health is investigating an incident at the Warwick Resort on the Coral Coast after seven guests presented at Sigatoka Hospital last night with nausea, vomiting, and neurological symptoms.

The guests developed these symptoms after consuming a cocktail prepared at a bar at the resort.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, says that the affected patients’ ages range from 18 to 56 years, and two patients have been transferred to Lautoka Hospital due to the severity of their condition.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry confirms that the affected guests include four Australians, one American, and two foreigners residing locally.

The Ministry has also mobilized a team of Health Inspectors to assist the team at Sigatoka Hospital in the detailed investigation of the incident at the resort.

The team will also identify other guests who may have been affected by similar symptoms from consuming the same drink.

The Fiji Police Force is also conducting an investigation into the incident.

The Ministry is advising the public to be cautious and ensure that the drinks and food they consume during this festive season are safe for consumption.