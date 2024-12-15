Entrepreneurs thrive at ROC Market

The GOLD FM ROC Market continues to establish itself as a vital platform for entrepreneurs, providing them with opportunities to showcase their products, connect with customers, and expand their businesses.

Director and Founder of Blue Ocean Designs, Walt Smith, expresses his appreciation for the role the ROC Market has played in supporting small businesses.

The director highlights how the market not only offers exposure but also cultivates a community of repeat customers who value quality and innovation.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’re very interested in what’s new and what’s going on, so we have repeat customers now, and that also helps because they understand the product, they understand that we give a good quality product, and they know that if we have something new, it’s something they can add, and all in the same line of what they bought before.”

Smith further notes how the market has significantly contributed to the growth of Blue Ocean Designs, starting with two products and having grown to thirty now.

The ROC Market also serves as a hub for women-led businesses, exemplified by the participation of the Amania Women’s Business Hub from Wainibuka in Tailevu.

As Smith and Kaloulia’s experiences illustrate, the ROC Market is more than a place to sell; it is a thriving ecosystem fostering creativity, commerce, and community.