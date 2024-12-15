Accidents involving drunk drivers under investigation

A 37-year-old man from Lautoka is in custody for allegedly causing an accident while under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the man was driving along Sukanaivalu Road yesterday when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a 40-year-old accounts clerk who was standing by the roadside.

The victim remains hospitalized at Lautoka Aspen Hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

In a separate incident yesterday morning, a 37-year-old man from Kuku, Bau, Tailevu, lost control of his vehicle while driving along Knolly Street in Suva.

As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a concrete retaining wall.

This driver was also under the influence of alcohol and is currently hospitalized at CWM Hospital.

Investigations into both accidents are underway.