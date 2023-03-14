Oscars 2023: RRR star Jr. NTR reacts to ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning Best Original Song

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

‘This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country’

Jr. NTR has reacted to the much-celebrated win and history-making moment for Indian cinema.

The team of RRR has all the reasons to celebrate as India bagged its second Oscars of the night.

The much-awaited Best Original Song award was bagged by the RRR track ‘Naatu Naatu’ at the 95th Academy Awards. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, and starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the award was received by music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

Ahead of the coveted win, the song was performed at the Oscars by the singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava with 20 dancers. Now, Jr. NTR has reacted to the much-celebrated win and history-making moment for Indian cinema.

In an official statement, Jr. NTR said, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love.”

The actor also congratulated the team of The Elephant Whisperers which won Best Documentary Short Film. “I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India,” he said.

RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film explores the friendship between Ram and Bheem and their journey away from home during the 1920s.