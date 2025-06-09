Original Wicked Broadway cast: Where are they now

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Let’s get one thing straight: No one is mourning Wicked.

Since its Broadway debut in October 2003, the musical has captivated audiences with its empathetic look at Elphaba long before Ozians labeled her the Wicked Witch of the West.

The original production’s cast, including Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and Norbert Leo Butz, are Broadway legends. Time has carried them to new stages and screens beyond the Emerald City, but Oz itself is breathing new life — this time on the big screen.

Jon M. Chu introduced a new generation to Wicked with his two-part film adaptation starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Now, Wicked: For Good is bringing their reign to an end.

With the new film now in theaters, let’s revisit the stars who first brought Oz’s untold story to the stage.

Read on for a look at the original Broadway cast of Wicked and where they are now.

Idina Menzel (Elphaba)

Idina Menzel helmed several iconic productions beyond her Tony-winning turn as Elphaba, a.k.a. the Wicked Witch whom the musical paints in a sympathetic, tragic light.

Her breakout came in the original production of Rent (1996), garnering the actress her first Tony nod. She also played Amneris in Aida (2001), received another Tony nomination for If/Then (2014), and co-conceived and starred in the musical Redwood (2025).

On the big screen, she reprised the role of Maureen Johnson in Rent (2005); appeared in Enchanted (2007); voiced Elsa in the Frozen movies (2014–present); and starred in Uncut Gems (2019).

Menzel and Chenoweth also made cameos in 2024’s Wicked, appearing in the “One Short Day” sequence as part of the Emerald City Players’ “Wiz-O-Mania” show.

“The fact that they were the wise women of Oz felt so great,” Chu told Entertainment Weekly. “And then on top of that, there’s this theater group in Emerald City, and the idea that they were the biggest stars in Emerald City was so fun. We love paying homage to them in there.”

Reflecting on Wicked in 2023, Menzel told The Associated Press, “I was just really excited about auditioning for this character, for asking people to see a character we’ve grown up watching, the Wicked Witch of the West, and see another side to her. To understand that everyone’s complicated, that there are more dimensions to who we are, that some of us might have experienced some pain, and maybe we should understand that’s why we act the way we do.”

Menzel was married to her Rent costar, actor Taye Diggs, from 2003 to 2013. They share one son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, born in 2009. She later wed Aaron Lohr in 2017 at their Los Angeles home.

Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda)

Kristin Chenoweth won a Tony Award for You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (1999) before playing Glinda, the It-Girl of Oz who is secretly best friends with Elphaba. She received additional Tony nominations for Wicked and On the Twentieth Century. Since October 2025, Chenoweth has been portraying Jackie Siegel in the Broadway musical The Queen of Versailles.

In addition to her solo albums and stage work, Chenoweth played Annabeth Schott on The West Wing (2004–2006) won an Emmy for Pushing Daises (2007–2009), and had supporting roles in movies like RV (2006) and Holidate (2024).

Chenoweth previously told EW that she and Menzel had pushed for one particular change to how their Wicked characters were portrayed. “We both texted,” she explained. “And [Menzel] said, ‘Have you seen the description of us in the movie?’ It didn’t say ‘old and decrepit,’ but it was something like that. So we changed it.”

Though Chenoweth was delighted to play Glinda, she was concerned about her grand mid-air entrance via bubble. “I was a little nervous just because sometimes I get a little vertigo,” she told Playbill. Once she overcame her fears, Chenoweth realized she’d been gifted a star’s entrance. “I didn’t think there was a better entrance for an actress ever created. So it’s kind of hard to follow that, actually! And, [producer] Marc Platt said, ‘You come down in a bubble and say, ‘It’s good to see me, isn’t it?’ It doesn’t get better than that, Kristin.’ I’ll never forget that.”

In September 2023, Chenoweth married guitarist Josh Bryan. She had previously dated Aaron Sorkin and actor Seth Green.

Joel Grey (the Wizard)

Though Joel Grey won rave reviews as the authoritarian Wizard of Oz in Wicked, he’s best known as the master of ceremonies in Cabaret (1966) and his Oscar-winning turn in the 1972 film version.

He starred in Broadway revivals like Chicago (1996) and Anything Goes (2011–2012), and earned a Tony nod for co-directing The Normal Heart (2011). Off-stage, he’s appeared in films like Remo Williams (1985), Dancer in the Dark (2000), and TV series like Oz (2003) and The Old Man (2022–2024).

When playing the formidable Wizard of Oz, Grey decided not to base his performance on any previous portrayals. “For me, I’m always looking for the truth of the man. I didn’t look at the movie when I knew I was going to do this,” the actor told Playbill. “I wanted to rediscover it on my own. Between Joe Mantello, the director, and Susan Hilferty, who did costumes, we found a world for him.”

Grey was married to Jo Wilder from 1958 to 1982. They have two children: chef James and Dirty Dancing star Jennifer. Grey came out in 2015, telling PEOPLE, “I don’t like labels, but if you have to put a label on it, I’m a gay man… it took time to embrace that other part of who I always was.”

Norbert Leo Butz (Fiyero)

Norbert Leo Butz played Fiyero, Elphaba’s charming classmate who wins her affection. Butz debuted on Broadway as an understudy in Rent’s 1996 premiere run. He played Freddy Benson in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (2005) and Carl Hanratty in the musical adaptation of Catch Me If You Can (2011), winning Tony Awards for both turns. He’s been nominated twice more, for Thou Shalt Not (2002) and My Fair Lady (2018).

Butz also starred on Netflix’s Bloodline (2015–2017) and had key supporting roles in The Exorcist: Believer (2023), American Sports Story (2024), and in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown (2024), playing Alan Lomax.

Speaking with iHeartRadio Broadway, Butz expressed appreciation for Wicked’s lasting impact. “I have three daughters, they were all raised backstage at Wicked. Now they’re grown women. They will move it onto their kids. It’s just this kind of wave of love, this show, that keeps on giving to generations. So, I’m really proud to have been a part of it.”

Butz married his Wicked costar Michelle Federer in 2007. The couple shares one daughter, and Butz has two more daughters from his first marriage.

Michelle Federer (Nessarose)Michelle Federer’s most prominent Broadway credit was playing Nessarose, Elphaba’s disabled sister, in Wicked. After three years in the role, she was an understudy for characters Nan and Lina in Three Days of Rain (2006) and an understudy for Sylvia, Marjorie, and Deirdre in The Cottage (2023). She also performed in The Yellow Brick Road Not Taken (2008), a concert celebrating Wicked’s fifth anniversary on Broadway. She played Nessarose once more on Broadway from 2009 to 2010.

As for screen work, the actress appeared in movies like Kinsey (2003) and Better Nate Than Ever (2022), as well as on NBC’s showbiz drama Smash (2012–2013).

She’s been married to Norbert Leo Butz since 2007. The two met while performing in Wicked. They share one daughter.

Carole Shelley (Madame Morrible)

Carole Shelley was a Broadway superstar who spent nearly 50 years performing on stage and screen. Prior to playing the stern headmistress of Shiz University in Wicked, she enjoyed a succession of iconic roles in legendary productions.

She played Gwendolyn Pigeon in The Odd Couple (1965); won a Tony Award as Mrs. Kendall in The Elephant Man (1979); and received a Tony nod as Grandma in Billy Elliot (2009). Her other notable works include Absurd Person Singular (1975) and Stepping Out (1987), both of which also earned her nominations.

Shelley, who originated Madame Morrible during Wicked’s San Francisco trial run, told TDF in 2007, “One knew that it could be something special. But the script was changed mightily between the San Francisco tryout and the New York opening.” Referring to the musical’s massive popularity, she continued, “I knew that the subject matter was just dynamite, but who’d ever think it would go over like this?”

Shelley found further success in film and television. She reprised her role as Gwendolyn in 1968’s Odd Couple movie and appeared in the true-crime thriller The Boston Strangler (1968). She re-teamed with Wicked costar Kristin Chenoweth for Nora Ephron’s remake-cum-parody of Bewitched (2005), playing Aunt Clara. Her final on-screen appearance was in John Mulaney’s Kid Gorgeous (2018), playing the comedian’s tour guide in the first scene.

Shelley married Albert G. Woods in 1967. She died in 2018 at age 79 after a battle with cancer.

William Youmans (Dr. Dillamond)

Prior to playing the goat man academic Dr. Dillamond in Wicked, William Youmans originated the role of J.J. Astor in the short-lived Broadway run of Titanic (1997).

In 2002, he played Alcindoro in La Bohème. After departing Wicked in 2005, Youmans starred in The Pirate Queen (2007) as Sir Richard Bingham and George in Billy Elliot (2008). He was later cast in To Kill a Mockingbird (2018) as Dr. Reynolds and Mr. Roscoe. In 2023, Youmans reprised the role of Dr. Dillamond in Wicked’s ongoing Broadway run.

He told Playbill that returning to Wicked felt like coming home. “It is beyond belief,” he said. “When I took my final bow in 2005, I came out with a sign that said, ‘I’ll be back.’ Because Wicked was the greatest thing that ever happened to me. My career was completely revolutionized… To finally come back after 18 years, it’s magical. There’s really no other word for it. I broke down in tears.”

On-screen, Youmans appeared in Birdman (2014) and guest-starred on network procedurals like NYPD Blue, Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU.

Christopher Fitzgerald (Boq)

Christopher Fitzgerald starred in Wicked as Boq, a love-sick Munchkin with his sights set on Glinda.

Fitzgerald originated the role of Igor in Young Frankenstein (2007) and Launcelot Gobbo in The Merchant of Venice (2010), opposite Al Pacino. He then portrayed Amos Hart and Billy Flynn during two separate runs of Chicago (2013–2014) before playing the original Ogie in Waitress (2016).

In 2023, he joined Spamalot as the Mayor, Patsy, and Guard No. 2. The actor also appeared on the Netflix series Godless (2017) and as a creepy children’s entertainer on Syfy’s dark comedy Happy! (2017-2019).

Chu’s Wicked movie stars Ethan Slater, who appeared opposite Fitzgerald in Spamalot on Broadway, as Boq. “It’s so cool,” Fitzgerald told New York Live of Slater’s casting. “We talk Munchkin. We kind of have a shorthand on all things, on how to play Munchkins sincerely and with great feeling. He’s going to be amazing, I can’t wait to see the movie.”

In 2003, Fitzgerald married fellow thespian Jessica Stone, with whom he shares two sons.

