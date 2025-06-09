Nigerian stars dominate All Africa Music Awards

[Source: BBC]

Nigerian artists secured a string of victories at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (Afrima), which concluded in Lagos on Sunday night.

Global superstar Burna Boy claimed the prestigious Album of the Year award for his latest work No Sign of Weakness.

He also shared the award for Best African Collaboration with fast-rising compatriot Shallipopi, who separately won the coveted Song of the Year for his hit single Laho, which made waves on social media.

The week-long event, which had a diverse group of music experts from across Africa and the diaspora as jurors, brought together industry professionals, culminating in a ceremony where Nigeria’s current musical prowess was firmly on display.

Leading the tally for the evening was Rema, who took home three awards: Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa, and Best African Artiste in RnB and Soul.

Other notable Nigerian winners included Yemi Alade, who won Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary for her song You Are from the animated series Iyanu, and veteran rapper Phyno, named Best African Artiste in African Hip-Hop.

The awards also celebrated emerging talent.

Qing Madi was crowned Most Promising Artiste of the Year, while Chella earned the title of African Fans’ Favourite.

While Nigerian stars dominated, the ceremony celebrated talent from across Africa.

Senegal’s Bakhaw Dioum won Song Writer of the Year and Algeria’s DJ Moh Green who scooped DJ of the Year award ahead of some notable South African DJs.

Ghana’s Wendy Shay won Best Female Artiste in West Africa, South Africa’s Nontokozo Mkhize won Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa and Tanzania’s Juma Jux was named Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa.

The success of Nigerian artists underscores the continued global appeal of Afrobeats.

The genre, which fuses African rhythms with Western influences, has seen explosive international growth in recent years.

Burna Boy, a defining figure in this movement since its breakthrough, remains one of its most prominent ambassadors, with his album win cementing his influential status.

