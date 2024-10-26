Nicole Kidman 'hanging in there' after family loss

Australian actor Nicole Kidman has described dealing with the death of her mother as a "hard road". (AP PHOTO)

Nicole Kidman is “hanging in there” following her mother’s death.

The Australian star was left reeling by the passing of Janelle Kidman, whose death she announced hours before being awarded best actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival, and she wishes she still had her mum by her side to celebrate her career achievements.

“It’s a hard road, I’m hanging in there,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Lioness season two, she admitted.

“I wish my mama was here.

“That’d be the one thing I’d say. Everything is great with work but I wish my mama was here.”

Despite her sadness, the Perfect Couple actor is happy to have worked with Yellowstone creator Teddy Sheridan on Lioness, in which she plays CIA official Kaitlyn Meade.

“Talk about a powerhouse. He is doing everything, and writing projects that are so good – he never stops. He’s bringing so much work to all of us and to the industry, and that’s incredible. It’s fantastic,” she said.

Nicole announced her mother’s death via a written acceptance speech at the festival in September.

Her Babygirl director Halina Reijn read out her speech as she picked up the Volpi Cup on behalf of the Australian star and said: “Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed.”

“I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me, and she made me.

“I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken.

“We love you all.”