New Zealand heavyweight wrestling champion to fight in Whanganui

[Source: NZ Herald]

The fight card is finalized and the ring is set for a Sunday afternoon of action-packed entertainment in Whanganui.

Tim Warren, who co-owns the professional wrestling promotion company River City Pro Wrestling with Mike Isaacs and Ben Thorpe, said Sunday’s RCP 3: The Ascension event was not to be missed.

“It’s going to be edge-of-your-seat, hard-hitting action that will be enjoyed by children and adults alike.”

The seven-bout fight card featured some of the country’s best fighters, Warren said, with heavyweight champion David Gerbault “Sir Mr. Burns” coming to town for a clash against Matthew Munson “H-Flame”.

“H-Flame is a 20-year veteran. He’s coming out of retirement for this match to take on the country’s heavyweight champion. It’ll be a good match to watch.”

The other six fights are made up of Whanganui, Auckland and Hawke’s Bay wrestlers, with one of the rounds set as a street-fighter competition.

“There’ll be weapons such as tables and chairs, it’ll be a great watch.”

Warren said Whanganui had a rich history of wrestling and the company was trying to bring it back, one show at a time.

“We’ve been running for about three to four years and this is the third show we’ve organized. We want to bring back that pro wrestling to the town and provide something people may not normally see in person. We also want to bring more entertainment to Whanganui.”

He said they had a great group of sponsors to make the event happen.

“We’re really appreciative of the support.”

He said at $15 a ticket for adults, the show was a great affordable family-friendly event.

“It will be two and a half hours of non-stop action. The kids love it and there’s never a dull moment. It’s a lot of bang for your buck. As we only have 200 seated tickets and the rest is standing room, we encourage people to get in quick.”