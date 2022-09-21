National Cinema Day celebrations off to a ROCKING start

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

At the beginning of September, the multiplexes had decided to sell tickets for just Rs. 75 on September 16, as part of National Cinema Day.

Bollywood Hungama reported last week that the celebrations were pushed by a week at the insistence of Disney, the makers of Brahmastra.

The National Cinema Day will now be held on Friday, September 23.

Article continues after advertisement

And it seems like it’s going to be a roaring success.

Several theatres in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata etc opened bookings for September 23 at midnight on Tuesday, September 20.

And surprisingly, shows have been fast-filling already.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The multiplexes have opened bookings for limited screens. But the response has been fabulous. The theatres will soon open bookings for all screens across the country.”

The source added, “As expected, Brahmastra is the first choice for the audience. Its shows have the maximum ticket sales.

We anticipate that each and every show of the film in big cities will be sold out on Friday.

In fact, the tickets for most screenings will go House Full in advance.”

Bollywood Hungama checked the bookings of PVR Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East.

This popular multiplex of Mumbai has commenced ticket sales of 9 shows of Brahmastra’s 3D version at present and all these shows have excellent bookings.

The 10:30 pm show is expected to get full in no time.

Surprisingly, even holdover films like Sita Ramam’s Hindi version, the acclaimed Hollywood film Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Marathi comedy Boyz 3 and the Gujarati hit Fakt Mahilao Maate are also fast-filling. The bookings of Sunny Deol-Dulquer Salmaan starrer Chup, which will be released on Friday, are not upto the mark but have taken a fine start, nonetheless.

The source added, “There are moviegoers who have decided to watch more than one film on Friday. Some might just go to the theatre and catch any movie available, to take advantage of this offer. Therefore, one can expect each and every show to go full. The new releases like Chup, Dhokha Round D Corner and Prem Geet 3 will also be at an advantage. Even the re-release of Avatar is expected to open well and multiplexes are planning to give it sufficient shows.”

The source signed off by saying, “What’s interesting is that even recliner seats will be available for reduced rates, like Rs. 150 and Rs. 200.

Moreover, IMAX screens tickets will also be sold at reasonable prices and these will also be lapped up.

In short, expect house full boards everywhere on September 23.

The Rs. 75 offer, however, will not be applicable in luxury formats like Insignia, Gold Class, etc.