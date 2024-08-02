MrBeast addresses controversy over past inappropriate language

[Source: CNN News]

MrBeast, the incredibly popular YouTuber with a nice-guy reputation, is facing scrutiny for resurfaced racist comments he made years ago online.

In a video reportedly filmed around 2017 that recirculated over the weekend, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, 26, is seen responding to a viewer who commented about “selling” Black people.

In the clips, Donaldson also repeats a homophobic slur from a commenter and instructs other viewers to stop using the N-word in their chat.

A spokesperson for MrBeast acknowledged the star used “inappropriate language” in his humor.

MrBeast is the most-followed YouTube channel on the platform, with more than 300 million subscribers. His videos – some featuring competitions and stunts, others focused on philanthropic work – typically surpass more than 100 million views. In March, he announced a collaboration with Prime Video to produce “Beast Games.”

The competition series is billed as the “largest game show in history,” and is set to feature over 1,000 contestants and $5 million in prize money.