More doggy drama for Johnny Depp after fatal attack

Johnny Depp. [Photo Credit: AP]

Johnny Depp’s rescue dog has reportedly mauled two sheep to death in the English countryside.

The actor, 62, is renting a mansion in East Sussex and his pet reportedly launched the attack after escaping during a walk close to the star’s home.

According to The Sun, Depp wasn’t at home at the time of the incident but has since hired a professional trainer and introduced “all extra precautions” after his bullmastiff, named Bourbon, reportedly broke free from a handler before attacking the animals.

Sheep owner Joe Ginger told The Sun “it is a serious matter”.

“Johnny was not at the house at the time, and his aide was walking the dog,” a source told the paper.

“He broke free and went after the sheep. Two were killed. It was all very traumatic.”

The incident is understood to have taken place on farmland neighbouring Depp’s rental property.

Depp was reportedly distressed when informed of what had happened, particularly as he has sought privacy and quiet at the rural home.

The land where the animals were killed is believed to be owned by the same landlord who rents out Depp’s property.

The US actor has faced dog-related controversies before.

In 2015, his Yorkshire Terriers, Pistol and Boo were flown into Australia on a private jet with his then wife Amber Heard, without the required quarantine documents.

The saga went viral and attracted headlines around the world when then agriculture minister Barnaby Joyce declared Pistol and Boo should “bugger off” back to the US or he might have them put down.

The couple issued a video apology and Heard later pleaded guilty to falsifying quarantine documents.

