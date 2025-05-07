Met Gala 2025 key moments, from Diana Ross to A$AP Rocky confirming Rihanna's pregnancy

[ Source: ABC ]

Former lead singer of the Supremes and disco queen Diana Ross put the red carpet on pause when she made a stunning return to the Met Gala.

Wearing a 5.5-metre-long feathered train containing the names of her children and grandchildren, Ross was at the annual haute couture fundraising event for the first time since 2003.

Turning heads in her show-stopping gown, Ross was asked by live stream co-host La La Anthony whether she had been planning to shut down the red carpet.

“It was not the plan,” she replied, saying her son convinced her to go.

“Everything was very last-moment.”

