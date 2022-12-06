Days
Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Teases More MCU Mutants

December 6, 2022 1:35 pm

[Source: CBR]

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teases more mutants coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon.

At Comic-Con Experience 2022, Feige showcased the cast and trailer for the next MCU release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. During the Q&A after the presentation, the Marvel boss was asked about more iconic mutant characters coming to the MCU following Namor’s introduction in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Feige responded with surefire confidence that Namor is far from the last mutant MCU fans will meet.

“We’ve already met a few,” Feige said. “There’s a new mutant named Namor that you might’ve met recently. So, more to come.”

Since Marvel Studios regained the X-Men film rights after Disney acquired Fox in 2019, MCU fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of mutants shaking up the universe filled with Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy characters. While Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Pedro Maximoff/Quicksilver were technically the first MCU mutants when they debuted in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the rights-sharing agreement with Fox prevented the use of the word “mutant” in all MCU projects and they were referred to as “miracles” instead.

Additionally, the characters’ parental link to X-Men’s Magneto was removed in place of unseen parents killed in an attack in their home country of Sokovia.

Feige first teased the arrival of mutants in the MCU when he revealed Marvel’s Phase 4 slate at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. In 2021, fans were shocked to see Evan Peters’ Quicksilver from the Fox X-Men films appear in WandaVision Episode 5, “On a Very Special Episode…” on Disney+.

However, this proved to be a red herring in the series finale when he was revealed to be a runaway fugitive under the spell of Agatha Harkness.

In 2022, the mutant presence in the MCU intensified when Patrick Stewart’s Professor X variant from the Fox X-Men films appeared as a member of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This was followed by the finale of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ when Kamala Khan is told by her friend Bruno that the genetic anomaly in her DNA is a “mutation.” At that moment, a piece of the classic X-Men: The Animated Series theme played over the scene.

Mutants will become more prominent in Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The highly anticipated Deadpool 3 will see the long-awaited team-up of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

It is set for release on Nov. 8, 2024. On the small screen, the ’90s X-Men: The Animated Series sequel series, X-Men ’97, hits Disney+ in 2023.

