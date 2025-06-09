Marvel movie pulled from Disney's 2027 calendar

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The superhero studio removed a film from the calendar that was originally set to release on July 23, 2027 — a slot that is now occupied by a new “Simpsons” movie.

Disney quietly removed an untitled Marvel movie from its upcoming release calendar on Tuesday.

The announcement came alongside the revelation that the studio will release a second Simpsons movie on July 23, 2027 — a date that was originally held for an untitled Marvel Studios project.

The news comes a year after Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the company would “decrease volume” for Marvel Studios during an earnings call, noting that the superhero studio would now release “two or a maximum of three” theatrical movies per year.

But why was this mystery movie removed from Marvel’s calendar, and what does the shift mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Here’s our guide to the latest calendar shakeup from Marvel Studios.

