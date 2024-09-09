List of winners at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

[Source: Reuters]
The 81st Venice Film Festival ended on Saturday.
Here is a list of all the main award winners.
GOLDEN LION for best picture:
“The Room Next Door” by Pedro Almodovar (Spanish production)
SILVER LION runner-up prize:
“Vermiglio” by Maura Delpero (Italy, France, Belgium)
Best Director:
Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist” (Britain)
Best Actress:
Nicole Kidman for “Babygirl” (United States)
Best Actor:
Vincent Lindon for “The Quiet Son” (France)
Best Screenplay:
Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lorega for “I’m Still Here” (Brazil, France)
Special Jury Award:
“April” by Dea Kulumbegashvili (France, Italy, Georgia)
Best Young Actor
Paul Kircher for “And Their Children After Them” (France)
