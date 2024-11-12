Leonardo DiCaprio throws glitzy 50th in Los Angeles

Leonardo DiCaprio [Source: AP Photo]

Leonardo DiCaprio has thrown a star-studded party with free-flowing champagne to celebrate his 50th birthday.

The Titanic star hosted a glitzy bash at a private residence in Los Angeles with friends including Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, Steven Spielberg, Jamie Foxx, Robin Thicke, Mark Ruffalo, Tobey Maguire and Paris Hilton all in attendance.

“The night kicked off with an intimate dinner catered by Nobu,” a source told the New York Post.

Article continues after advertisement

The fancy Saturday night dinner was followed by a party with singer and record producer Anderson .Paak and DJ Meel taking turns on the decks while a special cake and Telmont champagne were served throughout the night.

“(Leonardo) had a family and friends dinner first, and then after was the big party … He was incredibly happy and hugging all his guests. Leo was on a high the whole night,” an insider told PEOPLE.com.

Benicio del Toro, model Cara Delevigne, director Todd Phillips, rapper Tyga, MMA fighter Chuck Liddell and actor Emile Hirsch were also said to be among the guests at the celebration, held ahead of DiCaprio’s birthday on Monday.

“(Brad Pitt) was in the front patio of the party the entire night. He was in a great mood, was super social and greeting everyone,” the source told PEOPLE.com.

“Jamie (Foxx) was holding court in one part of the party, and (director) Todd (Phillips) was holding court in another … A lot of Leo’s old school friends were there, a lot of producers and directors.”

The New York Post reports the party was kept private with guests being asked to cover the cameras on their phones with stickers from exclusive Hollywood members club San Vicente Bungalows.

Before turning 50, DiCaprio previously admitted he had one goal to achieve before hitting the milestone.

“You know what? Just one more movie. One more movie,” he said in an interview that aired on Good Morning America in 2023.