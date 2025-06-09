Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J alleging defamation over racketeering claims

[Source: Entertainment weekly]

“This false and serious allegation left no choice,” a lawyer for the mother-daughter reality stars says.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are suing Ray J over recent comments he made suggesting that they will be subjected to a racketeering investigation.

The mother-daughter stars of such reality TV shows as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing the “Sexy Can I” singer of defamation, representatives tell Entertainment Weekly.

Their complaint is specifically connected to statements made by Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., wherein he insinuated that the Kardashians and Jenners would soon be targeted by federal investigators.

Norwood first said, “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” during a TMZ special in May. He then doubled down on his claims during a Twitch livestream on Sept. 24.

In the livestream, Norwood claimed that “the feds are coming to investigate” Jenner and Kardashian. “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is ’bout to be crazy. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day, like, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” he said. “Anybody know Kim, who’s cool with Kim, they need to tell her now that rain is coming, the feds is coming. The feds is coming, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

He added, “It’s worse than Diddy,” seemingly referring to the Sean Combs case.

Alex Spiro, an attorney representing Jenner and Kardashian, says in a statement, “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise — but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

According to a statement provided to EW by a spokesperson for Jenner and Kardashian, the two claim in the complaint that Norwood, who dated Kardashian from 2002 to 2006, has levied “a sustained campaign of harassment and defamation” against them, arguing that he is “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship” with Kardashian and has subsequently “repeatedly sought to attach himself” to their names in order to “exploit their prominence for personal gain.”

Kardashian and Jenner deny Norwood’s “blatantly false” allegations about a federal criminal racketeering investigation. “No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” they say.

Per the statement from Jenner and Kardashian’s spokesperson, Norwood’s claims about the alleged racketeering investigation were “presented as factual assertions” as opposed to “speculation or opinion,” and his statements lacked “any attempt at verification or corroboration from legitimate law enforcement sources.”

