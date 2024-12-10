Jay-Z says lawsuit accusing him of raping a child at awards after-party is part of an extortion ploy

[Source: AP]

Jay-Z says a rape allegation made against him is part of an extortion attempt.

A woman who previously sued Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging she was raped at an awards show after-party in 2000 when she was 13, amended the lawsuit Sunday to include a new allegation that Jay-Z was also at the party and participated in the sexual assault.

The 24-time Grammy award winning rapper, producer and music mogul called the allegations “idiotic” and “heinous in nature” in a statement released by Roc Nation, one of his companies.

His lawyer also argued Monday that his accuser, who is only identified as Jane Doe, should have to reveal her identity, or have her lawsuit dismissed outright.

Attorney Alex Spiro said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that the woman hasn’t provided any specific evidence to justify her anonymity and that her “vague assertions of potential harm fall far short of the stringent requirements” under law.

He also noted the court has already ruled that some of the other sexual misconduct lawsuits brought by the woman’s attorney against Combs do not meet the criteria to proceed anonymously.